Turkey and Azerbaijan intend to create a joint Turkic army

The head of the Turkish parliament said that Turkey and Azerbaijan are negotiating to create a joint Turkish army, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.
"Turkey and Azerbaijan are negotiating on the creation of a joint Turkic army, said the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop during a press conference in Ganja," the statement said.
As the agency notes, within the framework of the agreements, among other things, military exercises of the two countries are being held.
“Our idea is one nation, two states. And it will always be so. In this regard, a lot of negotiations and agreements took place,” he added.