News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia President issues statement
Armenia President issues statement
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Tonight, Azerbaijan committed another encroachment on the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, again provoking hostilities and attacking the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian stated in a statement, which also reads as follows:

“Unfortunately, there are victims and injured as a result of the Azerbaijani armed provocation.

The President of the Republic expresses his deep condolences to the families and relatives of our fallen servicemen and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Convinced that the Armed Forces of our country are able to adequately counteract the military provocations by Azerbaijan, the President of the Republic expresses his support to our army and all other structures involved in the security and defense of the borders and population of the country.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another 2 servicemen found in and removed from Varanda
The Service added that their identities will be...
 Ankara isn't hiding its interest in Zangezur corridor
Sentop also claims that a ‘peace treaty’ needs to be...
 Armenia Armed Forces representative: 1 of 4 injured soldiers is in extremely critical condition, was injured twice
On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the...
 Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia's Tavush Province
On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the...
 Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was father of two minor children (PHOTOS)
According to the press release of the...
 Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia
In the declaration, Ankara and Islamabad...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos