Armenia President issues statement

Tonight, Azerbaijan committed another encroachment on the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, again provoking hostilities and attacking the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian stated in a statement, which also reads as follows:
“Unfortunately, there are victims and injured as a result of the Azerbaijani armed provocation.
The President of the Republic expresses his deep condolences to the families and relatives of our fallen servicemen and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.
Convinced that the Armed Forces of our country are able to adequately counteract the military provocations by Azerbaijan, the President of the Republic expresses his support to our army and all other structures involved in the security and defense of the borders and population of the country.”