Armenia President discusses cooperation issues with Kavli IPMU's leadership

During his working visit to Japan, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian yesterday visited Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe (Kavli IPMU) in Tokyo, as reported the press office of the President of Armenia.
Established in 2007, Kavli IPMU is a center for fundamental research on physics and mathematics and is currently considered one of the most attractive research centers for the world’s leading researchers in the areas of astrophysics, physics of elementary particles and mathematics.
President Sarkissian toured the premises of the research center, was introduced to the Institute’s programs and activities and met with the Institute’s leadership.
Director of the Institute Hirosi Oguri told President Sarkissian about the main areas of the Institute’s activities and the research programs that are in progress. The parties also considered the opportunities for cooperation between Kavli IPMU and Yerevan State University and the Byurakan Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.
President Sarkissian also met and talked to young Armenian specialists conducting research at the Institute.