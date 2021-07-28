News
France Ambassador: Macron will visit Armenia when the visit will be helpful for political processes in the region
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At this moment, the exact date of the visit of President of France Emmanuel Macron to Armenia is not set. This is what France’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told reporters today, commenting on Macron’s possible visit and the possible signing of certain documents.

Overall, according to the Ambassador, Macron will only visit when his visit will be truly helpful in terms of support to the political processes unfolding in the region. “Macron will visit when we are able to clearly see what document can particularly be signed between Armenia and France,” the diplomat emphasized.
