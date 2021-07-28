News
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On July 28, the head of the main department of defense policy and international cooperation of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan received the military attachés of the foreign embassies accredited in Armenia.

As the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the republic told NEWS.am, during the meeting the attachés were informed about the military actions carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on July 28 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Verin Shorzha.

The military attaches were informed that in order to improve their positions and create favorable conditions for further possible advancement, Azerbaijani units, using mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons, attacked the dominant Armenian stronghold and temporarily captured it.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the enemy, having suffered numerous losses, was thrown back to their original positions. Ayvazyan noted that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces carry out the combat missions assigned to them, taking all the necessary actions to contain or counteract the enemy.

The attention of the military attaches was drawn to the fact that since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the largest-scale enemy provocation with the use of weapons took place in the sovereign territory of Armenia, and poses an immediate threat to the civilian population of nearby settlements.

The position of the Armenian side, adhering to the implementation of the obligations enshrined in the provisions of the statement of November 9, 2020, remains clear and unchanged - the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces should be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of Armenia. It was also emphasized that the entire responsibility for the aggravation and further destabilization of the situation lies with the Azerbaijani side.
