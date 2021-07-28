Armenia Investigative Committee chairman receives Russia Ambassador

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and discussed issues related to the cooperation of the law-enforcement authorities of both countries.
As reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia, joint actions have been taken within the scope of the longstanding cooperation in order to increase effectiveness of the mutual legal assistance that both countries have shown for investigation of criminal cases.
Kyaramyan also attached importance to continuation of the effective cooperation in the fight against crime.
Ambassador Kopirkin expressed gratitude for the cordial reception, congratulated Kyaramyan on his appointment and, highly appreciating the contacts between the law-enforcement authorities of both countries, stressed the willingness of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to support the development of partnership between the investigative bodies.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to continue and hold more discussions on the items on the agenda on a regular basis.