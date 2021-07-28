News
Wednesday
July 28
News
Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia
Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey and Pakistan condemn Armenia since the latter refused to deliver the mine maps of the liberated regions of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, the Anatolian news agency reported.

This is stated in the Baku declaration signed after the first meeting held by the parliamentary speakers of Turkey, Pakistan and Azerbaijan in Baku yesterday.

In the declaration, Ankara and Islamabad express full solidarity with Baku for restoration of the liberated regions and the return of those who were forcefully displaced to their homes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
