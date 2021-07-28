Digest: 3 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes, 2 Armenian POWs sentenced in Baku

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 28.07.21:
- Azerbaijan initiated an attack on July 28 near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border leaving 3 people dead and four people injured from the Armenian side.
With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops, an agreement has been reached on the resumption of the ceasefire regime on the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani troops in the northeastern direction.
During the hostilities that started as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, both sides used firearms and mortars. Moreover, the grenade launcher fire was opened by units of the Armenian Armed Forces in response to the use of grenade launchers by Azerbaijan.
The line of contact has not changed, the border situation is under the control of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
- A trilateral meeting is planned in Moscow with the participation of the defense ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.
Interfax reported earlier that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met in Moscow with the Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan, who arrived in the Russian capital on the morning of July 27.
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote says France is ready to consider all the applications that Yerevan addresses to France.
According to him, certain realities need to be taken into consideration.
“For instance, France and Armenia are not members of the same military alliance. Our [France’s] objective is not to prepare the country for war. Our role is avoiding a conflict and launching a political process, which will allow to eventually solve all the problematic issues in the region,” he added.
- The trial on the criminal case of the Armenians accused of espionage has ended, APA reports.
The Baku court chaired by judge Ali Mammadov sentenced two Armenians to 15 years in prison.
The verdict notes that after serving the sentence, the accused must be expelled from Azerbaijan.
- There are reports that the Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up, the TV channel of the Holy See of Cilicia reported sharing the video.
The complex in Deir ez-Zor consisted of a church, a museum, a library, a special hall for assemblies and other adjacent sections.
His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia will visit Deir ez-Zor as soon as the conditions allow for a visit.
- In Armenia, 280 new cases of coronavirus infection have already been registered per day. The sanitary and epidemiological situation is deteriorating.
In total, 229,370 people infected with coronavirus were registered in the country. In fact, 4,278 people are currently being treated (their number increased by 181 per day). 219,379 people recovered (99 per day).