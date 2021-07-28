Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another 2 servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

The State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of another 2 Armenian servicemen were found and removed after searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) region.
The Service added that their identities will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination.
In the period between November 13, 2020 and July 28, 2021, the remains of a total of 1,618 servicemen have been found and removed as a result of the searches conducted by rescuers of the State Service for Emergency Situations in the territories that are under the control of Azerbaijan.