Armenia Armed Forces representative: 1 of 4 injured soldiers is in extremely critical condition, was injured twice

One of the four Armenian soldiers who was injured on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is in extremely critical condition, two soldiers are in satisfactory condition, and one is in medium grave condition, as reported Head of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia Sahak Ohanyan.
According to him, one injured soldier was transferred to the central hospital at 10:30 this morning. “He is currently undergoing surgery. Two injured soldiers are on the way to the central hospital, and one injured soldier will continue to receive treatment at the garrison hospital, and there is no problem with the transfer. What is troubling is the condition of fixed-term serviceman Vachagan Martirosyan since doctors say he is in extremely critical condition. He was injured twice in the thigh area and in the face and neck area,” he said.
On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, local battles took place.
Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that, through the mediation of the command of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, an agreement was reached to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the northeastern direction. Currently, the mentioned agreement is mainly being implemented.
As a result of the Azerbaijanis’ attack, the Armenian side has three soldiers killed and four injured.