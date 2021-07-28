Putin discusses situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border with members of Security Council

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin today held a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council and discussed Russia’s socio-economic development, as well as the situation in Afghanistan and on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.
According to Peskov, among the attendees were Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltseyev, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin and Special Representative of the President Sergey Ivanov.