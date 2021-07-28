News
Wednesday
July 28
Wednesday
July 28
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office considering advocate's application for release of MPs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has received the application that member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc, advocate Aram Vardevanyan had submitted with the request for the release of former Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan and Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan (Zakaryan and Sargsyan have received the mandate of deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia). This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the application is under consideration and the response will be given in the course of five days.

On July 26, member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc, advocate Aram Vardevanyan applied to the Prosecutor General’s Office with the request for the immediate release of deputies, former Mayor of Meghri Mkhitar Zakaryan and Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan.
