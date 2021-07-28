Georgia, U.S. troops hold joint NATO drills near Tbilisi

Georgian and U.S. troops practised treating wounded soldiers in heavy rain on Wednesday as joint military drills between Georgia and NATO members were held at training areas close to the capital Tbilisi, Reuters reports.
The exercises, called Agile Spirit, will involve around 2,500 personnel from 15 allied and partner forces, the United States has said.
The U.S. Army Europe and Africa said last month that the cooperatively-led, joint multinational exercise would run from July 26 to Aug 6.
The United States named Georgia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Italy, and Azerbaijan as the participating countries.