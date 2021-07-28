Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

Third President of Armenia, President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today chaired another session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia, as reported the RPA Executive Body.
The situation on the eastern borders of Armenia and in the Nakhchivan sector were discussed during the session (the two opposition blocs had already given their evaluations of the situation in their joint statement).
Sargsyan assigned to properly inform the political party’s international partners about the sharp escalation of tension in the region and the hostilities launched by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Emphasis on the use of the word-combination “territory of Nagorno-Karabakh” instead of the concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia was considered inadmissible.
Issues related to the future activities of the deputies nominated by the political party during the upcoming session of the National Assembly were reported, and importance was attached to the creation of a standing parliamentary committee on the issues of Arstakh and the committee’s work.