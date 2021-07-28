News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Advisors to Armenia Parliament Speaker, Chief of Staff and other officials sacked
Advisors to Armenia Parliament Speaker, Chief of Staff and other officials sacked
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the executive order of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Advisors to the Speaker of the National Assembly Vahan Kostanyan and Syuzanna Avetisyan have been dismissed, as reported on the official website of the Armenian parliament.

By another executive order, Chief of Staff-Secretary General of the National Assembly Arnak Avetisyan and Deputy Chief of Staff Samvel Meliksetyan have also been dismissed.

Deputy Chief of Staff Anna Grigoryan has been assigned to temporarily perform the duties of Chief of Staff-Secretary General.

Head of the Protocol Department of the Staff of the National Assembly Artak Hovhannisyan and Aide to the Speaker of the National Assembly Ashkhen Abrahamyan have also been dismissed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos