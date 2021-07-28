Armenian media outlet releases exclusive footage of military posts attacked by Azerbaijanis today

The Armenian Zinuzh Media has released exclusive footage of the military post that was attacked today and talked to the servicemen who participated in the battles.
“The personnel of the military post led the battle, fought until the end, maintain the Armenian military post until the battalion organized the counterattack and thwarted the adversary, making the latter suffer casualties,” the battalion’s commander Volodya Soghomonyan said.
Platoon commander Haykaz Grigoryan said his unit developed a tactical plan and took back the military post by bypassing the adversary.
“My personnel and I were attacking from the bottom, the adversary was still here, but it retreated when we reached the top,” he said.