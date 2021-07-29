Court hearing of complaint within case of Goris mayor is scheduled for August 2

The consideration of the complaint of the defense in the Court of Appeal in the framework of the case of the mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan is scheduled for August 2, 2021, mayor's lawyer Eric Aleksanyan noted.
Arush Arushanyan, who is on the electoral list of the opposition "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—, had prepared vote buying in order to secure maximum number of votes in favor of this bloc and to achieve the desired result in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.