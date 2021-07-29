News
Thursday
July 29
Pashinyan: Almost all those convicted in Baku were taken prisoner in Russian peacekeepers zone of responsibility
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Contrary to the efforts of Armenia and the international community, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not stabilizing, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

"Azerbaijan continues its aggressive rhetoric and actions, leaving unanswered the proposals of the international community aimed at long-term stabilization of the situation.

As an example, I would like to cite the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on April 13, in which they called on the parties to begin a high-level political dialogue at the earliest opportunity, under the auspices of the co-chairs.

But to this day, Azerbaijan has not responded to the call, while Armenia has repeatedly noted its readiness to start the negotiation process at any time in the proposed format.

We also expressed our readiness for dialogue on issues that go beyond the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group. Nevertheless, by its actions, Azerbaijan is trying to exclude any possibility of dialogue, discrediting the trilateral statements of November 9 and January 11 with rhetoric and actions.

In particular, despite paragraph 8 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, trumped-up trials of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees continue in Azerbaijan, as a result of which they are sentenced to many years in prison.

It should be especially noted that practically all the convicts were recently taken prisoner after November 9, in the zones of responsibility of the peacekeepers. If we compare this fact with the widespread propaganda that is being conducted in Azerbaijan against the latter, and with the fact that Baku has not yet signed a mandate on peacekeepers, it becomes obvious that this is a series of actions carried out against peacekeepers, that is, against peace and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
