Saturday
July 31
Pashinyan: It is necessary to create customs checkpoints on the border with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan is taking consistent steps to discredit the topic of unblocking regional communications, the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan noted.

According to him, despite the fact that neither in the 9th paragraph of the statement of November 9, nor in the statement of January 11, there is any expression or definition regarding the corridor, and no specific routes are indicated, Azerbaijan continues to raise the issue of some kind of corridor. indicating specific routes and directions.

“I have already said many times that Armenia did not discuss, does not discuss and will not discuss any issues within the framework of the corridor logic,” he noted adding that all transport and economic communications in the region must be unblocked.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan should have communication with Russia, Central Asia and Iran, and Azerbaijan, in turn, should have communication with Nakhichevan, Georgia and Iran through the territory of Armenia.

“To implement this program, it will be necessary to create customs checkpoints in the relevant sections,” Nikol Pashinyan said, citing checkpoints operating on the borders of the CIS as an example.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
