Acting minister to protesters: Armenian government pays great attention to science

The Armenian government pays great attention to the scientific sphere, because in the next decade the country's economy should be based on science, Acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told one of the protesters in front of the Government building on July 29.

In his words, in order to achieve this goal, the Armenian authorities should begin active investments in the field of science, in particular, chemical, already in this decade.

“We are talking, for example, about organic chemistry. This is a very important area, since the chemical industry will be one of the most demanded industries in the next five years. In general, we have identified five industries for ourselves, on which a serious emphasis will be placed. And one of them will be the chemical industry. We also thought about how to revive and restore the former chemical giants, building our entire chemical industry on them,” Kerobyan noted.

On July 29, a protest action is held near the building of the Government of Armenia. Its participants are protesting over the decision to build a residential structure on the territory of the Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Pharmacology of the Academy of Sciences.