Thursday
July 29
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case after Senior Lieutenant is injured from Azerbaijani soldier's gunshot
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case after Senior Lieutenant is injured from Azerbaijani soldier's gunshot
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On July 29, 2021 at around 3:30-3:45 a.m. a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in the sector of Verin Shorzha settlement of the border located in the administrative territory of the city of Vardenis of Armenia, with the motive of national, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism, with the intention to murder two or more persons, opened fire with firearms in the direction of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia, as a result of which Senior Lieutenant H. S. received a gunshot wound at the military post in the area of maintenance of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

As reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia, in relation to the incident, the criminal case launched by the military prosecutor’s office of the garrison in Sevan has been accepted by the Fifth Garrison Investigation Department of the General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for proceedings, and preliminary investigation is in progress.
Հայերեն and Русский
Photos