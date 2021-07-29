Ambassador to China: Drugs that are part of Traditional Chinese Medicine are now in demand in Armenia

The Armenian public started paying more attention to Traditional Chinese Medicine after Chinese doctors held a series of meetings with their Armenian colleagues. This is what Ambassador of Armenia to the People’s Republic of China Sergey Manasaryan said during the opening of a forum devoted to traditional medicine in the city of Nanchang of Shanxi.

“The coronavirus pandemic showed that Chinese medicine is in demand, and its importance has always been highlighted by the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. They have always declared that Traditional Chinese Medicine is China’s ‘business card’,” the Ambassador said, noting that there are problems with the perception of Traditional Chinese Medicine beyond the borders of China since many people accept it as a product of Chinese culture and don’t treat it seriously.

“In reality, it is a symbiosis of culture and science that traces back to the 5th century B.C. when Confucianism and Daoism laid the foundation for traditional medicine. Now there is also a demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Armenia. I believe these meetings aren’t sufficient and that our cooperation will grow and develop in the future,” Manasaryan said.

By Paruyr Sinyavsky and Maria Asatryan