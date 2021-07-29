News
Peskov has no comment on deployment of Russian border guards points on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin has no comment on acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s idea of deploying Russian border guard points along the length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

“The contacts with Yerevan continue, I have nothing more to say,” Peskov said in response to a question about the Kremlin’s comment on Pashinyan’s initiative, adding that Russia has made great efforts for resumption of the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and that work is in progress.

“Yesterday there was escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and Russia continues its contacts with Yerevan and Baku in order to ensure full implementation of the trilateral agreements,” Peskov said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
