Armenia Ombudsman is in Gegharkunik Province on fact-finding mission
Armenia Ombudsman is in Gegharkunik Province on fact-finding mission
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan is in Gegharkunik Province on a fact-finding mission, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

Tatoyan, along with Mayor of Vardenis Aram Melkonyan and a representative of Gegharkunik Regional Governor’s Office, is having meetings with citizens who state their issues of concern.

Հայերեն
