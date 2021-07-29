Russia President's Spokesperson on news about Azerbaijan's and Turkey's plans to create joint army

The Kremlin fully hopes the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey won’t be to the detriment of stability in the region, Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says, RIA Novosti reports.
“It’s clear that Azerbaijan and Turkey are enhancing their ties. It’s important that this doesn’t harm stability and predictability in the region. In this regard, Russia has regular contacts with the Turkish and Azerbaijanis colleagues,” Peskov said when asked if the Kremlin views the development of relations as a potential threat to Russia and its allies.
Earlier, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop had declared that Turkey and Azerbaijani are leading negotiations over the creation of a joint Turkic army.