Memorial commemorating fallen heroes of 44-day Karabakh war unveiled at military unit in Armenia
Memorial commemorating fallen heroes of 44-day Karabakh war unveiled at military unit in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

A memorial commemorating 22 heroes who fell in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] was unveiled at one of the military units of the third military formation of the Armed Forces of Armenia today.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, among the attendees of the ceremony were high-ranking officers, parents, relatives and guests. Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan gave his blessings, and the command of the military formation expressed its support to the relatives of the deceased soldiers.
This text available in   Հայերեն
