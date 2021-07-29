New wall to be built on Turkey-Iran border

A new wall will be built on the border between Turkey and Iran to contain migration pressure, Bianet English reported.
Governor of Van province along the Iranian border, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, announced that he expects 64 kilometers of the fence to be built by the end of 2021 and that preparations are underway for a tender for the construction of another 63 kilometers. The governor added that the wall will be complemented by a 160 km long trench.
The wall described by Bilmez will be very militarized. In addition to the fortifications, Bilmez said the border will be fortified with barbed wire, 58 observation towers and 45 communications towers, which will be equipped with thermal imaging cameras, radars, sensors and fire control systems.
Turkey's border with Iran is 534 km long, and it is a popular border crossing point for many migrants from war-torn Afghanistan.