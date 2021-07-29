News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 29
USD
484.36
EUR
575.08
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.36
EUR
575.08
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh Security Council Secretary: Approaches to transfer of information to public need to be revisited
Karabakh Security Council Secretary: Approaches to transfer of information to public need to be revisited
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today held a working consultation with the information officers of several state bodies.

As reported the Secretariat of the Security Council, several issues related to the current situation regarding coverage of the activities of state institutions were discussed. In particular, the participants of the consultation underscored the need to revisit the approaches to the transfer of information to the public and earmarked the future actions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh: 130 tests performed in a day
At present, 5 infected people are receiving inpatient treatment for coronavirus in Artsakh…
 Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation devoted to snap elections of local self-government bodies
As reported the Secretariat of the...
 No new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,935 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 Nearly 350 apartments to be exploited at the end of this year in Karabakh's Stepanakert alone
The head of state emphasized that the...
 Artsakh President: Stepanakert residents to also benefit from program to build homes for young families
The body providing the state financial support is the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure…
 There are 21615 people or 5,448 families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh
The hours and venues of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos