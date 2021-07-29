Karabakh Security Council Secretary: Approaches to transfer of information to public need to be revisited

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today held a working consultation with the information officers of several state bodies.
As reported the Secretariat of the Security Council, several issues related to the current situation regarding coverage of the activities of state institutions were discussed. In particular, the participants of the consultation underscored the need to revisit the approaches to the transfer of information to the public and earmarked the future actions.