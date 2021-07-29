News
Azerbaijan opens trade and tourism office in Tel Aviv
Azerbaijan opens trade and tourism office in Tel Aviv
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

Azerbaijan has opened a trade and tourism office in Tel Aviv 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Ministry of Tourism says the opening of the office is an initial step towards the opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel, Jpost reports.

In 2020, the trade turnover was nearly $200,000,000, without oil supplies. Israeli companies are represented in various sectors in Azerbaijan, starting from road construction and ending with telecommunication and medicine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
