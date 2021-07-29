Armenia acting FM holds phone talks with EU Special Representative

Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today held a phone conversation with Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

During the phone conversation, the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia was discussed. In this regard, Armen Grigoryan presented the consequences of the recent attacks by the armed forces of Azerbaijan against the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia.

It was stressed that in parallel with the provocative hostilities, Azerbaijan brings forward false territorial-historical claims against Armenia, which are aimed at undermining regional peace and security.

Both sides underlined the need to make all necessary efforts to ensure the de-escalation of the situation. In this context, Armen Grigoryan stressed the need for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia back to the positions as of May 12.

During the conversation, the imperative for a fair and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.

The interlocutors highlighted the importance of the repatriation of prisoners of war and civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. In this regard, Armen Grigoryan condemned the criminal prosecution of Armenian prisoners of war on false charges in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on a number of issues regarding the agenda of Armenia-EU cooperation and the Eastern Partnership agenda.