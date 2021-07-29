Armenia National Security Service seizes mobile phone of journalist Nairi Hokhikyan

Quake hits 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province,

Armenia acting FM, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation immediately

Armenia acting FM holds phone talks with EU Special Representative

Armenia Parliament to convene special session tomorrow

Lifeguards spot and remove person drowning in Armenia's Lake Sevan

Karabakh MFA: Visits of foreign officials to occupied territories of Artsakh are gross violation of international law

Armenian expert on Azerbaijan: Pashinyan is very actively advancing Baku's interests

Karabakh Security Council Secretary: Approaches to transfer of information to public need to be revisited

Azerbaijan opens trade and tourism office in Tel Aviv

New wall to be built on Turkey-Iran border

UK does not recommend to approach Armenia-Azerbaijan border closer than 5 km

CSTO Secretary General concerned about escalations on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Germany calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to restore ceasefire

Digest: Azerbaijan opens fire and 1 person injured, Armenian athlete defeats Slovak at Tokyo 2020

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case after Senior Lieutenant is injured from Azerbaijani soldier's gunshot

Armenia MOD: Provision of assistance to troops during combat operations discussed during consultation

Contemporary Armenian prose writer Armen Shekoyan dies

Russia President's Spokesperson on news about Azerbaijan's and Turkey's plans to create joint army

Memorial commemorating fallen heroes of 44-day Karabakh war unveiled at military unit in Armenia

Helicopter falls in Iraq, leaving 5 dead

Ambassador to China: Drugs that are part of Traditional Chinese Medicine are now in demand in Armenia

Armenia deputy justice minister on why Rustam Badasyan has not been attending government sessions

Armenia acting health minister: Soldier injured from Azerbaijani's gunshot is still in extremely critical condition

Baku sentences each of 13 Armenian servicemen to 6 years in prison

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Sotk gold mine not operating, employees and technical equipment removed

Armenia Ombudsman is in Gegharkunik Province on fact-finding mission

Peskov has no comment on deployment of Russian border guards points on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Coronavirus in Armenia: 7 new deaths

Pashinyan: Almost all those convicted in Baku were taken prisoner in Russian peacekeepers zone of responsibility

Acting minister to protesters: Armenian government pays great attention to science

Protests near Armenia government against residential building near large research institute

Pashinyan: It is necessary to create customs checkpoints on the border with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan speaks about deployment of Russian border troops on border

Pashinyan invites CSTO to start monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Oil rises in price

Copper rises in price

Court hearing of complaint within case of Goris mayor is scheduled for August 2

Newspaper: Russia is trying in every possible way to put pressure on Armenia

Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik

US calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to fulfill ceasefire commitments

Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions: soldier wounded

House of Representatives passes Pallone Amendment to cut U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Opposition blocs of Armenia: Society needs to be informed about possible Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations

Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia to assume chairmanship of Collective Security Treaty Organization on Sept. 16

Armenia President discusses cooperation issues with Kavli IPMU's leadership

Hero of 44-day war in Karabakh Davit Aydoyev's mother gets into car accident

US, India reach agreement to expand multilateral security partnership

Lithuania to transfer doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia

Armenian media outlet releases exclusive footage of military posts attacked by Azerbaijanis today

France urges Tunisia to name new PM and Cabinet

Ambassador: France knows that Armenian heritage is under threat

Georgia, U.S. troops hold joint NATO drills near Tbilisi

Armenian analyst: Turkey and Azerbaijan will work on increasing migration from Syunik Province

Escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan sparks UN's concerns

Analyst: Baku wants to achieve signing of treaty in order to declare end of war in Karabakh

Advisors to Armenia Parliament Speaker, Chief of Staff and other officials sacked

Armenia President issues statement

France Ambassador: Macron will visit Armenia when the visit will be helpful for political processes in the region

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office considering advocate's application for release of MPs

Armenia Parliament Speaker is on leave, to be substituted by his deputy Alen Simonyan

Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia MOD: Situation in Gegharkunik sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable as of 6:00pm

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another 2 servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Digest: 3 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes, 2 Armenian POWs sentenced in Baku

Putin discusses situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border with members of Security Council

Ankara isn't hiding its interest in Zangezur corridor

Armenia Armed Forces representative: 1 of 4 injured soldiers is in extremely critical condition, was injured twice

Exchange rates in Armenia

Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia's Tavush Province

Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was father of two minor children (PHOTOS)

Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Center representatives meet with residents of Armenia's Davit Bek village

Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia

Ambassador: France is ready to consider all applications that Yerevan addresses

Baku prosecutor demands 16 years of imprisonment for each of Armenian POWs charged with espionage

Armenia Ombudsman: Threats of war are aimed at exerting influence on delimitation and demarcation of borders

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia-Azerbaijan border: 4 people injured from Armenian side

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

2 Armenian prisoners sentenced to 15 years in Baku

At least 18 people killed in road traffic accident in northern India

Newspaper: Governor of Armenian Syunik province forced to resign

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces shoot in direction of 6 Armenian villages

Ambassador: France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume political processes

Coronavirus in Armenia: the situation is getting worse

Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian defence ministers to hold meeting in Moscow

Armenian Defense Ministry reveals names of heroically killed soldiers

Turkey and Azerbaijan intend to create a joint Turkic army

President Sarkissian returns to Yerevan from Tokyo

Armenian Defense Ministry: Agreement reached on resuming ceasefire

Azerbaijan launches attack in the direction of Armenian positions: there are casualties on both sides

Ombudsman: Information about crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be sent to international structures

Defense Ministry: Two Armenian soldiers are wounded, the fate of five is being specified

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan uses all military-political tools against Baku

Azerbaijani units thrown back to their original positions

Ministry of Defense: Armenian side has three dead and two wounded

Turkey discussing with Azerbaijan issue of ensuring security in Kabul

Moscow court announces verdict for murderers of Armenian boxing champion Ashot Bolyan

There are reports that Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up (VIDEO)