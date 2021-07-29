Armenia National Security Service seizes mobile phone of journalist Nairi Hokhikyan

The National Security Service of Armenia has seized the mobile phone of journalist and TV commentator Nairi Hokhikyan, who reported this on his Facebook page.
“After summoning me to an interview as a witness, today the National Security Service of Armenia seized my personal mobile phone, saying that it needs to find factual evidence confirming my publications about the war.
Although I expressed willingness to personally transfer all the facts at my disposal, the National Security Service found it more appropriate to seize my mobile phone anyway,” Hokhikyan wrote.
On July 16, Hokhikyan provided details about his conversation with Nikol Pashinyan during which the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Pashinyan’s stance on the resolution were touched upon.