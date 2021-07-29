Quake hits 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province,

Today at 9:09 p.m. the Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Territorial Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, with a 40.52o northern latitude and 45.30o eastern longitude, at a depth of 10 km from the hotbed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
The force of the underground shock at the epicenter was 4-5 points.
The earthquake was felt in the cities of Sevan, Gavar and Tchambarak of Gegharkunik Province (3-point magnintude) and in Shoghakat village (4-point magnitude), in the city of Abovyan of Kotayk Province (2-point magnitude), as well as in Aygedzor village of Tavush Province (2-point magnitude).