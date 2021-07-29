News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 30
USD
484.36
EUR
575.08
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.36
EUR
575.08
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Quake hits 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province,
Quake hits 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province,
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 9:09 p.m. the Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Territorial Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, with a 40.52o northern latitude and 45.30o eastern longitude, at a depth of 10 km from the hotbed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The force of the underground shock at the epicenter was 4-5 points.

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Sevan, Gavar and Tchambarak of Gegharkunik Province (3-point magnintude) and in Shoghakat village (4-point magnitude), in the city of Abovyan of Kotayk Province (2-point magnitude), as well as in Aygedzor village of Tavush Province (2-point magnitude).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province
The earthquake was felt in the cities of...
 911 motorcycles to serve on Yerevan streets
The motorbike emergency service rescue workers will respond to some domestic calls…
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Indonesia
The epicenter was 202 km southwest...
 Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes California
But no injuries or serious damage were immediately reported…
 Earthquake hits 13 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province
The seismic activity was felt in...
 Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone
It measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos