Armenian acting minister of economy is in Georgia on a two-day working visit
Armenian acting minister of economy is in Georgia on a two-day working visit
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

Acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan and Deputy Minister Avag Avanesyan are in Georgia on a two-day working visit.

The delegation headed by Vahan Kerobyan on July 29 met with the Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili.

The partners discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, touched upon the issues of strengthening economic ties, the importance of cooperation in the tax and customs spheres. The parties also discussed issues related to transit traffic through the territory of Georgia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
