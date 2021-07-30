OSCE: Repetitive incidents along Armenian-Azerbaijani border raises concern

Repetitive incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are worrying, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ann Linden tweeted.
She called on the parties to begin to develop the latest humanitarian steps and fully implement the statements of November 9 last year for the subsequent peaceful resolution of outstanding issues.
Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern. Urge sides to build on recent humanitarian steps & implement 9 Nov statement in full to address unresolved issues peacefully. #SWEOSCE2021— Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) July 29, 2021