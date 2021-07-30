News
Friday
July 30
News
OSCE: Repetitive incidents along Armenian-Azerbaijani border raises concern
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Repetitive incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are worrying, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ann Linden tweeted.

She called on the parties to begin to develop the latest humanitarian steps and fully implement the statements of November 9 last year for the subsequent peaceful resolution of outstanding issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
