Armenia opposition MP on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, calls on parliament to convene special session

There is still tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Yesterday I publicly addressed acting Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan with a proposal to convene a special session and discuss the situation on the border. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan said during today’s special parliamentary session.
“Yesterday unmanned aerial vehicles were flying in Vardenis, and Armenia has three victims. We all understand that Azerbaijan won’t observe the written and verbal agreements. It will be rather difficult to lead the upcoming negotiations in Moscow.
When I read the agenda for the special session, I understood that the action was going to be the discussion on the amendment to the Criminal Code, which implies criminalization of swear words. I understand that this is being done since there will be a lot of action and swear words in the new parliament. I think and insist that the parliament must convene a session after this special session and call acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the administrative bodies of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense and hold, if necessary, a closed discussion on the situation. Now is really the time to unite and counter the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem with the right steps and literate actions,” she said.