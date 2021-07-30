News
Friday
July 30
USD
486.24
EUR
578.33
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0
News
Armenia ruling party MP: We have nothing to cede in terms of territorial integrity
Armenia ruling party MP: We have nothing to cede in terms of territorial integrity
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Every citizen of Armenia is concerned about the situation on the country’s border. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Nazeli Baghdasaryan said during today’s special session.

“Let’s state the fact that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation, and it’s clear that Azerbaijan is deliberately escalating the situation through provocative actions. Over the past few days, the troops of Azerbaijan, which have been in the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12, are clearly carrying out provocative actions. This is a violation of the trilateral agreements, but Armenia and the Armenian authorities intend to take steps that will ensure security and peace in the region.

I regret to state that people die as a result of these provocations. On behalf of all deputies, I express condolences to and share the grief with the relatives of our deceased soldiers, but I also state that we are persistent and will not cede anything with regard to territorial integrity. Having said this, I call on international organizations to take specific and active steps,” she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
