Opposition 'Armenia' and 'I Have Honor' blocs agree on which member will be nominated as deputy parliamentary speaker

The opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs have agreed on which member of the blocs will be nominated for Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party (ARF-D) Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who was elected Member of Parliament and represents ‘Armenia’ bloc, said in an interview with Channel 5 TV.
“The blocs have reached an agreement, but we’ll announce the name on Monday,” he added.
Touching upon the political developments, Saghatelyan said the following: “The next elections will also be snap elections because people who were defeated in the war and brought misery to the people and country can’t continue to rule the country. It’s impossible.”