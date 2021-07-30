News
3-year-old child transferred from Karabakh to Yerevan medical center with heavy craniocerebral injury
3-year-old child transferred from Karabakh to Yerevan medical center with heavy craniocerebral injury
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

A three-year-old child was transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan with a heavy craniocerebral injury, the medical center reported.

“The child was first transferred to the hospital in Stepanakert and received first aid, and after the situation became stable, the child was transferred to Goris where he was taken to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan through sanitary aviation.

At the moment he was received, he was in critical condition and was on a ventilator. Currently, there is not much progress. He is conscious and has started breathing on his own,” the medical center’s press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
