Man who attempted to self-immolate in front of Armenia Ombudsman's Office is in critical condition

The man who attempted to self-immolate in front of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia today is in critical condition and is receiving appropriate medical assistance. This is what representatives of the National Burns Center said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the patient is at the reanimation unit.
Work is now underway to find out the reason for the incident. Police are preparing a report on the incident and are working to establish the identity of the citizen.