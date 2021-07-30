News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 30
USD
486.24
EUR
578.33
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.24
EUR
578.33
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar and euro continue to rise in Armenia
Dollar and euro continue to rise in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.24/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.88 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was 578.33 (up by AMD 3.25), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.23 (up by AMD 3.60), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.66 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 387.62, AMD 28,086.21 and AMD 16,383.36, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 570.01…
 Dollar drops again, euro also falls in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver...
 Yerevan Brandy Factory initiates restoration works of main building's façade (PHOTOS)
“The Yerevan Brandy Company was lucky enough to...
 21,900 citizens of Armenia receive Russian citizenship in 6 months
It is almost 7.8 thousand people (or 1.6 times!) more than last year…
 Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%
Only the growth in June in comparison with the same month last year was 8%...
 Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects
“Our analysis shows that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos