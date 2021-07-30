Dollar and euro continue to rise in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.24/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.88 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was 578.33 (up by AMD 3.25), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.23 (up by AMD 3.60), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.66 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 387.62, AMD 28,086.21 and AMD 16,383.36, respectively.