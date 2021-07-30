Armenia Ombudsman's Office says it has nothing to do with citizen's self-immolation in front of institution

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia reports that the self-immolation of a citizen in front of the Ombudsman’s Office today has nothing to do with the latter, and there is no type of proceedings or other procedure regarding the citizen at the Office.
The Office also reported that it has provided the citizen with primary assistance. Moreover, the Ombudsman’s representative has visited the hospital to which the citizen was transferred.
A man attempted to self-immolate in front of the Ombudsman's Office in Yerevan today.
The emergency team of doctors on duty brought a man with burns of varying degrees from the territory opposite the office of the Ombudsman of Armenia to the National Burn Center.
Work is now underway to find out the reason for the incident. Police are preparing a report on the incident and are working to establish the identity of the citizen.