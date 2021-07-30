Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the searches of servicemen of the Defense Army for the remains of deceased servicemen continued in Varanda (Fizuli) region today.
As reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the remains of one serviceman were found and removed after the searches. The serviceman’s identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,620 servicemen have been removed from the seized territories of Artsakh.