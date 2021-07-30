News
Armenia MFA comments on statement by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group
Armenia MFA comments on statement by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We welcome the approaches of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to resumption of the peaceful negotiations which are presented in their joint statement that was placed into circulation on July 29. This is stated in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“The previous statements by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the top representatives of the co-chairing countries, particularly the statements of December 3, 2020 and April 13, 2021, clearly enshrine the primary issues of the peace process that may serve as a ground for negotiations.

The statement by the Co-Chairs shows once again that the key to peace and security in the region is a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The incursion of units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia starting from May 12 and the recent attacks on the defense positions of Armenia have led to escalation of the situation. Armenia has always supported de-escalation of the situation and, in this regard, it has made specific proposals, particularly pushing the troops back to the starting positions as of May 11.

We are certain that an addressable evaluation of the actions of Azerbaijan will help resolve the situation that is about to explode,” the statement also reads.
