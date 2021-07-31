Banak.info releases photo of Azerbaijani UAV downed by Armenia's air defense forces

Banak.info, a specialized military news website, has released the photo of an Aerostar UAV downed by the air defense forces of Armenia. The photo was taken minutes after the downing of the UAV.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia had reported that on July 29, starting from 11 p.m. the Armenian air defense forces suspended the attempts of UAVs to enter the airspace of Armenia in the Gegharkunik sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
All the attempts were suspended through the operations of Armenia’s air defense forces. In particular, the air defense forces downed the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ Aerostar UAV, the pieces of which fell 3.5 km north from Vanevan village of Gegharkunik Province.