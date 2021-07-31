Turkish and Afghan defense ministers discuss security of Kabul International Airport

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on country's interests and demarcation/delimitation of border with Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army's units open fire at Armenian military posts located in Yeraskh sector of border

Banak.info releases photo of Azerbaijani UAV downed by Armenia's air defense forces

Armenia Ombudsman shows picture of house under direct target of Azerbaijanis in Verin Shorzha village

Ombudsman presents violations of rights of Armenia's borderline residents to international organizations

Russia and Turkey are considering conclusion of a long-term agreement on natural gas transit

Armenia acting PM considers Azerbaijan's practice inadmissible during talk with ICRC President

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Opposition 'Armenia' and 'I Have Honor' blocs agree on which member will be nominated as deputy parliamentary speaker

Armenia acting PM signs decision on setting up commission for burial of poet and journalist Armen Shekoyan

Armenia MFA comments on statement by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Digest: Azerbaijani UAV shot down in Armenia, MEPs condemn Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory

Armenia parliament approves sensational law on criminalizing heavy insults

Court to examine appeal against arrest of Meghri's ex-mayor, MP of opposition 'Armenia' bloc on Aug. 2

Armenia acting PM awards 29 general secretaries

Armenian authorities want to criminalize swearing

Armenia acting PM dismisses Head of Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Dollar and euro continue to rise in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman's Office says it has nothing to do with citizen's self-immolation in front of institution

Armenia acting FM receives Head of ICRC Delegation

Russia MFA calls on Yerevan and Baku to avoid taking actions that will lead to degradation of situation

Turkologist: US House of Representatives adoption of the Pallone Amendment is of major significance for Armenia

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws

Man who attempted to self-immolate in front of Armenia Ombudsman's Office is in critical condition

Man attempts to self-immolate in front of ombudsman's office in Yerevan

Heroin worth $ 45 million seized in Armenia

MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory

Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

3-year-old child transferred from Karabakh to Yerevan medical center with heavy craniocerebral injury

American experts call reasons for US failure in Afghanistan

Another provocation: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions near Yeraskh

Boris Sahakyan appointed Armenian MFA Secretary General

Lebanon is fighting rapidly spreading wildfires for 3rd day in a row

British ship attacked off coast of Oman

Philippine President fully re-establishes key military treaty with US

Armenian acting minister of economy is in Georgia on a two-day working visit

264 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Armenia ruling party MP: We have nothing to cede in terms of territorial integrity

Armenia opposition MP on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, calls on parliament to convene special session

Armenian defense ministry shares new photos: Azerbaijani UAV shot down

OSCE: Repetitive incidents along Armenian-Azerbaijani border raises concern

Ministry of Defense: Armenia thwarted attempts to penetrate UAVs into the country's airspace

Armenia Ombudsman says residents of certain villages of Gegharkunik Province don't have drinking and irrigation water

Three Balkan leaders agree to open borders between nations in 2023

Armenian newspaper: Gegharkunik Province governor offers village head to resign, he refuses

Razminfo: At least 66 Armenian servicemen have died since November 11, 2020

HRW: Azerbaijan's prosecution of Armenian POWs is a breach of Geneva Convention III

Armenia National Security Service seizes mobile phone of journalist Nairi Hokhikyan

Quake hits 3 km northeast from Shorzha village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province,

Armenia acting FM, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation immediately

Armenia acting FM holds phone talks with EU Special Representative

Armenia Parliament to convene special session tomorrow

Lifeguards spot and remove person drowning in Armenia's Lake Sevan

Karabakh MFA: Visits of foreign officials to occupied territories of Artsakh are gross violation of international law

Armenian expert on Azerbaijan: Pashinyan is very actively advancing Baku's interests

Karabakh Security Council Secretary: Approaches to transfer of information to public need to be revisited

Azerbaijan opens trade and tourism office in Tel Aviv

New wall to be built on Turkey-Iran border

UK does not recommend to approach Armenia-Azerbaijan border closer than 5 km

CSTO Secretary General concerned about escalations on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Germany calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to restore ceasefire

Digest: Azerbaijan opens fire and 1 person injured, Armenian athlete defeats Slovak at Tokyo 2020

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case after Senior Lieutenant is injured from Azerbaijani soldier's gunshot

Armenia MOD: Provision of assistance to troops during combat operations discussed during consultation

Contemporary Armenian prose writer Armen Shekoyan dies

Russia President's Spokesperson on news about Azerbaijan's and Turkey's plans to create joint army

Memorial commemorating fallen heroes of 44-day Karabakh war unveiled at military unit in Armenia

Helicopter falls in Iraq, leaving 5 dead

Ambassador to China: Drugs that are part of Traditional Chinese Medicine are now in demand in Armenia

Armenia deputy justice minister on why Rustam Badasyan has not been attending government sessions

Armenia acting health minister: Soldier injured from Azerbaijani's gunshot is still in extremely critical condition

Baku sentences each of 13 Armenian servicemen to 6 years in prison

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Sotk gold mine not operating, employees and technical equipment removed

Armenia Ombudsman is in Gegharkunik Province on fact-finding mission

Peskov has no comment on deployment of Russian border guards points on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Coronavirus in Armenia: 7 new deaths

Pashinyan: Almost all those convicted in Baku were taken prisoner in Russian peacekeepers zone of responsibility

Acting minister to protesters: Armenian government pays great attention to science

Protests near Armenia government against residential building near large research institute

Pashinyan: It is necessary to create customs checkpoints on the border with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan speaks about deployment of Russian border troops on border

Pashinyan invites CSTO to start monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Oil rises in price

Copper rises in price

Court hearing of complaint within case of Goris mayor is scheduled for August 2

Newspaper: Russia is trying in every possible way to put pressure on Armenia

Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik

US calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to fulfill ceasefire commitments

Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions: soldier wounded

House of Representatives passes Pallone Amendment to cut U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Opposition blocs of Armenia: Society needs to be informed about possible Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations

Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia to assume chairmanship of Collective Security Treaty Organization on Sept. 16

Armenia President discusses cooperation issues with Kavli IPMU's leadership

Hero of 44-day war in Karabakh Davit Aydoyev's mother gets into car accident

US, India reach agreement to expand multilateral security partnership

Lithuania to transfer doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia

Armenian media outlet releases exclusive footage of military posts attacked by Azerbaijanis today

France urges Tunisia to name new PM and Cabinet