Russian peacekeepers say they have ensured movement of over 2,000 cars in Karabakh

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have ensured the movement of over 2,000 cars in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in the press release posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
“Russian peacekeepers ensure the movement of civilian cars and citizens through the Lachin corridor, as well as the safe transfer of food and other goods. This week, no ceasefire violations were recorded the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent,” the press release also states.
“More than 200 cars pass through our observation posts in two directions every day. Moreover, every car is inspected, and the driver and passengers show identification documents,” representative of the peacekeeping contingent Leonid Stepanov said.