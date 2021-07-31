Armenian soldier Aram Atasyan who was severely wounded on July 23 transferred to hospital room

Arman Atasyan, who was severely wounded after the incident that took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Gegharkunik Province on July 23, is in satisfactory condition and has been transferred to a hospital room. This is what Arman’s father, Gurgen Atasyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that he just has to undergo an intestine surgery and is slowly recovering.

Arman’s father also noted that his son will be demobilized after recovering and being discharged from the hospital.

In the past, Arman underwent another surgery during which one of his kidneys was removed.

As reported earlier, compulsory fixed-term serviceman Arman Atasyan, as well as contractual servicemen Lernik Navoyan and Yurik Ohanyan received firearm injuries after a shootout that took place while they were serving on-duty at a foothold located in Kut village of Gegharkunik Province on July 23.

The General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case, and preliminary investigation is in progress.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense had reported that three servicemen of the Armed Forces had received slight firearm injuries as a result of a shootout on the border and that their lives weren’t at risk.

