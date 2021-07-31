News
UN urges countries to redouble their efforts to protect planet
UN urges countries to redouble their efforts to protect planet
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society


The United Nations has received new commitments from 110 countries out of nearly 200 signatories to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, Reuters reported.

This week, a core group of smaller countries presented the UN with new, more ambitious climate commitments, increasing pressure on other large countries, including China, to do the same ahead of the UN climate summit in November.

With deadly heatwaves, floods and wildfires occurring around the world, the UN is calling for urgent action to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions that are heating the planet.

A total of 15 countries - most of them small and relatively low in carbon emissions - submitted new commitments this week, ahead of the July 30 deadline for when they are to be factored into the UN report.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
