Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman tours general jurisdiction courts in provinces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Acting Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan today toured the courts of general jurisdiction in the country’s provinces, as reported the SJC.

The aim of the visits was to become familiar with the problems of the regional courts’ employees and building conditions on the spot and introduce the newly appointed chairmen of courts.

During one of the meetings, Jhangiryan also introduced newly appointed Head of the Bailiffs Service Suren Baghdasaryan.

During the meetings, Jhangiryan talked about the future actions with respect to the construction and repair of courts and the transition of employees of courts from Civil Service to Judicial Service, the ensuring of social guarantees, etc.
