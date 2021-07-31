News
Adam Schiff attaches importance to increasing the role of OSCE Minsk Group and development of US-Armenia relations
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

US Congressman Adam Schiff considers the bill passed by the US House of Representatives to deprive Azerbaijan of military aid a victory, Armenian News-NEWS.am reports, citing Voice of America.

As reported by "Voice of America", the congressman noted that the bill adopted by the House of Representatives has still to go through several stages.

“Let's hope it will succeed in the Senate. As a rule, we have seen over the years that such projects are not approved by the Senate, but we must struggle for the final success of the bill with the existing content,” Adam Schiff said.

Speaking about the tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Adam Schiff emphasized the importance of increasing the role of the OSCE Minsk Group and the development of Armenian-American relations.

“In my opinion, we should not finance a country where human rights are violated, which threatens regional security and peace. In addition, the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan has created a worrying situation on the border, unfortunately, there have been casualties in recent days,” the Congressman said, adding that he will continue to support all pro-Armenian initiatives.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
